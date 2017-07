Some D's for Friday.

Broccoli w/ Citrus Garlic oil

Fresh Broccoli head, divided

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

1 tsp lemongrass paste (optional)

2 cloves freshly minced garlic

2-3 Tbsp olive oil

1/2 tsp salt

some fresh ground pepper, to taste

Place all ingredients in a large bowl, stir to coat and cook in hot pan until tender crisp, about 5-6 minutes. Serve.