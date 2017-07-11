Why Banning is Stupid

Visual Articulation of Behavior Observed on this Forum Source

Here on Newsvine we gather for various reasons. We share meta dialogue, we share pictures, personal stories and recipes... and also our convictions. For some, the sickle swath of those convictions cuts through Newsvine's purpose to a personal level absorbed by those of us who function within the confines of the Code of Honor. Those caught in the perpetuity of being a re-reg and/or trolling and collapsing with sock puppet accounts leaves the Code of Honor looking like a four year old chew toy. And we have the lack of moderation to thank for that. Thank you.

_____________It sure is

Since I'm in a thankful mood, I'm thankful for this venue to be a creative outlet. It's free. I get to express myself how I see fit due to that lack of moderation. Thank goodness for self control or I may have just turned into a degenerate asshole like many re-regs have chosen to express themselves as. I admire their conviction, and applaud them for it. They sure know how to stick it to the man. Did I mention participation in this venue is free? I want to reiterate that... it's free. Also, feel free to click the source link under the flow chart for a better, and free view. I realize it's a little hard to read due to the way the Newsvine Imagesizer works, but I'm not complaining, that's free too.

I made up that chart to articulate visually what I observe. I see the feedback loops. I see the paths that hardline degenerates take to get noticed. And I see stupid people. Since there is no tool to really control the tools, banning is stupid. Ignoring is convenient, and blocking leads to echo chambers. Such is life, that when we crave attention for ill or good, we end up with those that reflect closely our opinions. In my opinion, I want to get to know what a peice of shit looks like so I don't step in it, or to pick it up and use it as fertilizer. You see, every shit has a purpose. Poop. It's free too.

An article by Aix sponsa that got collapsed about five minutes after I commented on it (a long comment that I put real effort into recreating this morning for some fellow Newsviner's I might add) inspired this thought. Thank you Aix. In part, the comment was directed to you while simultaneously intended for the audience that is Newsvine. It contained a question that turned into this article and I will post my recreation of it in ButtHeads.

So, to sum up, this place is free. Banning is stupid because it isn't a control. Control is an illusion. Use the convenience of ignore or block if you must, and only hang with your friends. Engage in civil discourse or flame on and denigrate each other with passion. That's how this site operates. The Original ButtHeads concept "Freedumb of Speech" seems to be adopted modus operandi. It takes characters of all kinds, it's not easy to see, it's not easy to participate. Butt, it's free.