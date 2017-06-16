Oh, Hello : Broadway Show Hits Netflix

I watched these two (Nick Kroll & John Mulaney) absolutely crush it on stage during the Netflix presentation of Oh, Hello last night. There are a ton of Steely Dan references during this 1 hour 45 minute play and a surprise appearance of Steve Martin during the act. Recommended for mature audience (language, sexual references). Pure entertainment!

Gil Faizon (Nick Kroll) and George St. Geegland (John Mulaney) bring their hit Broadway show to Netflix. Oh, Hello is now streaming, only on Netflix.

