Food Porn: British Bangers

This Food Porn story has it all: Grinding, Pushing, Squeezing and the delectable lip smacking kiss that comes with Pork! From across the pond this savory sausage has a ubiquity with English Breakfast, or brekkies, as it may be called in slang. A plate of Bernhard Langers with a side of Elmer Fudd may set you back a few quid, but certainly not leave you coals and coke. And your north and south will make for a pleasant bib and brace.

Bangers get their name from the sausages made during WWI, which due to a meat shortage had a much higher moisture content and were liable to pop in the pan. BANG!!! There's your dinner, mate. These days there is a myriad of meaty ways to enjoy a good link crafted from pork, beef or lamb. Cumberland Sausages are sometimes coated in breadcrumbs and fried, with a key difference being the texture of the meat packed inside. In this Cumbrian rolliche, they stuff it with chopped meat rather than a finer grind that's used in the forthcoming recipe.

Redolent with white pepper, nutmeg and hints of ginger and sage, this mouth pleaser is usually served with mashed potatoes and also accompanied by fried onions alone or in a sturdy brown gravy. They may also be accompanied by other pub grub sides such as peas or beans.

Another unique attribute of this fine culinary craftwork is that it often contains rusk. In the culinary world, rusk is a fine grind of breadcrumb and not from just any type of bread. Rusk is the crumb derived from Zwieback or a twice baked bread that is often used as a teething biscuit.

British Bangers Ingredients

5 pounds pork butt (about 80/20 meat to fat ratio)

1 1/2 C chicken or pork stock

1 C Rusk

1 1/2 Tbsp White pepper, fine grind

1 1/2 tsp ginger paste

1 tsp Mace, fine ground

1 tsp Sage, fine ground

1/2 tsp Nutmeg, fine ground

1/4 cup Parsley, chopped

5 tsp salt

32-35mm hog casing

Lem 5 pound stuffer

Method

The first step is to cut up the pork butt into 1 to 2 inch chunks and place on a parchment lined cookie sheet that will fit into your freezer. It is important when grinding meats for any sausage that it be kept below 40° F, lest it become a gloppy mess and lose all its texture and flavor from the start. The meat chunks should be partially frozen for a better result.

Step two, grind meat once through a 3/8" or medium plate, then grind again through a 1/4" or fine plate and placing the grind back in the freezer if it gets too warm. I like to wear food safe gloves so my hands don't freeze while I'm working.

Next is to mix up the seasonings. Place remaining ingredients except the rusk into a bowl and stir together. Pour rusk over the ground meat and mix in well with hands, then add the spice mixture and repeat until amalgamated. Cover tightly with plastic wrap in refrigerate overnight.

Coiled Banger, twisted and drying

Prepare a casing by soaking in cold water and running water through it twice until it is very supple. Thread onto the stuffing horn of a filled stuffing machine (I use a Lem, 5 pound stuffer - see picture). Twist off at about 5" links and rack to air dry for an hour, then place in fridge to dry overnight. A dry sausage casing not only packs better in plastic, it cooks better on the grill attaining that crispy outer skin that most people desire, versus a chewy one. I freeze most of mine but left out four for our dinner.

Bangers and Mash

I slice a piece of banger and pass it by my lips in eager anticipation of the moist morsel. It's juicy and crunchy and properly salty. It's aroma of nutmeg and sage and pepper bring warming sensation to taste and smell. The accompanying gravy is earthy and sweet with slightly burned onions, beef stock and zinfandel wine. The tubers round out the dish with their earthy spuddiness. It is a climax gained after a lot of pushing, grinding and squeezing - the best type needed for this this Food Porn.