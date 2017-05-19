2CELLOS posted this on YT this morning. It has a Brahms feeling to it, IMHO. Beautifully shot too.
2CELLOS - May It Be - The Lord of the Rings [OFFICIAL VIDEO]
Current Status: Published (4)
Fri May 19, 2017 4:30 AM
