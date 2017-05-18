Chris Cornell, Lead Singer Of Soundgarden And AudioSlave, Dies At 52 : The Two-Way : NPR

Chris Cornell gained fame as the lead singer to the grunge band Soundgarden and later with Audioslave.

Brian Bumbery, Cornell's representative, released a statement to NPR on the singer's death:

"Chris Cornell passed away late last night in Detroit, MI. His wife Vicky and family were shocked to learn of his sudden and unexpected passing, and they will be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause. They would like to thank his fans for their continuous love and loyalty and ask that their privacy be respected at this time."

Soundgarden was formed in 1984 by Cornell, guitarist Kim Thayil and bassist Hiro Yamamoto — it went on to become one of the biggest bands of the 1990s grunge movement.

Nirvana, Pearl Jam and Alice in Chains were other bands to come out of the Northwestern grunge-rock scene at about the same time.

Read more at the NPR site.