Food Porn Quickie: Cauliflower Pancakes

Supple, fragrant and delicious side dish or with breakfast.

Recently I found a few recipes for creative use of Cauliflower, that cruciferous colon cleansing vegetable that gets a bad rap. Minnie posted one this weekend and this one should provide it good company. These simple pancakes have a host of possibilities such as a simple side, or topped with cheese and ham, or as a base for eggs benedict, a simple breakfast or whatever your thoughts may lead you.

Ingredients:

1 pound raw Cauliflower, shredded

1 tsp kosher salt

3 green onions, sliced

1/2 cup grated parmesan or pecorino cheese

1/2 cup Almond flour

3 eggs

1 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp lemon pepper seasoning

Ghee

Method:

Mix the grated cauliflower and salt and set aside for 10 minutes. After ten minutes the cauliflower will want to give up its liquid, and you're going to help it along by squeezing it out by handfuls or by placing it in a clean tea towel of cheesecloth and wringing out. For comparative purposes, it should resemble loose and moist soil when you are done. Place into a clean mixing bowl and add all remaining ingredients except ghee. These can be cooked by frying over medium low heat on a griddle in the ghee, or as I did on a parchment lined cookie sheet on the grill. I drizzled some ghee on the parchment, measured out six 1/2 cup doses flattened into cakes and placed on a medium low grill with the lid closed. After about 10 minutes they were set up enough to flip and had a light golden brown.

Nutritional information

These cakes store well in the fridge for up to a few days and can be crisped back up in a frypan in a jiffy, making it a true Food Porn Quickie. These don't have to be seasoned the same either. Experiment with saffron, or jerk seasoning, or maybe Montreal Chicken seasoning. 3.64 Net carb grams, nearly 10 grams of protein!