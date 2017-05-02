Newsvine

T. Fargo

 

Photographers- Artforum Will Be Purging Dormant Members / Accounts: UPDATE

By T. Fargo
Tue May 2, 2017 9:39 AM
Sound advice?

  Members of Photographers- Artforum that contribute and comment: have nothing to fear.  It is time for a purging of dormant accounts to be removed like a bad photo.  We understand there are some longtime members who do not frequent Photographers- Artforum anymore and those will be given careful consideration and we also ask for member input if there is an active Newsvine account that deserves a reprieve from this purge.  Accounts that are 404 will be 86'd.

  I am scheduling this purge for Saturday, 6th May, unless anyone has another date in mind.  Please feel free to express your thoughts in the comment section below.

UPDATE: 5/06/17

  The culling is complete, we just became a bit cozier of a nation.  Photographer's- Artforum has been shrunk from 241 to 75.  Some dormant accounts or people who are departed have been kept out of respect, love and posterity.  Take a moment to browse these memory lanes:

https://hollykl.newsvine.com/

https://bigmomma.newsvine.com/

https://fullershaven.newsvine.com/

https://rene-odeay.newsvine.com/

https://cwasylk-1.newsvine.com/

  Remember to encourage each other, foment an atmosphere of inclusiveness and environment of motivation.  Inspire art through your own explanation of your world shared through the lens.

