Photographers- Artforum Will Be Purging Dormant Members / Accounts

By T. Fargo
Tue May 2, 2017 9:39 AM
  Members of Photographers- Artforum that contribute and comment: have nothing to fear.  It is time for a purging of dormant accounts to be removed like a bad photo.  We understand there are some longtime members who do not frequent Photographers- Artforum anymore and those will be given careful consideration and we also ask for member input if there is an active Newsvine account that deserves a reprieve from this purge.  Accounts that are 404 will be 86'd.

  I am scheduling this purge for Saturday, 6th May, unless anyone has another date in mind.  Please feel free to express your thoughts in the comment section below.

