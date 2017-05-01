A.J. haz a sad Source

Texas, 17 April, 2017 Rueters

A class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of PAG USA (Performance Actors Guild) against Alex Jones, who's attorney argued for custody of his child in Texas last week, and lost. Mr. Jones’ attorney argued that the “character” of Alex Jones he plays on InfoWars is nothing more than a “performance artist” and an act- Cite. This has ruffled some feathers of actors like Denzel Washington, Sir Anthony Hopkins and Paul Giamatti.

Shields and Yarnell, 1977 Source

Even Robert Shields of Shields and Yarnell and the mime troupe Mummenschanz was quoted from his Arizona home, "Lorene is rolling over in her Norwegian grave, silently wanting to get out and scream. How dare he compare performance actors to fake news panderers. Pantomime is NOT pandering!"

Locke Vanders, a spokesman for PAG, said the Class Action was more about class acting than about the monetary gain of the actor's belonging to the suit and fellowship group. "They are bringing suit on principals, something Mr. Jones is scarcely aware of. The want only $100,000 donated to the National Foundation of the Arts and Humanities, with a stipend to go to Mr. Jones and his attorney so that they may buy a dictionary and read the meaning of Performance Artist aloud to the jury. They should leave class acting to class actors and not disparage our field of work with such nonsense."

When reached for comment Alex Jones sobbed, "All I ever wanted to do was BELONG TO SOMETHING!" and quickly added in a questioning aside, "So, how'd I do... Hollywood?"