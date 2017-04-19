Aaron Hernandez kills himself in prison - The Boston Globe

Aaron Hernandez committed suicide in prison Wednesday morning, the Department of Correction said.

According to a statement from the department, the former New England Patriots star was discovered hanging in his cell at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Mass., at approximately 3:05 a.m.

“Mr. Hernandez was in a single cell in a general population unit,” the statement said. “Mr. Hernandez hanged himself utilizing a bedsheet that he attached to his cell window. Mr. Hernandez also attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items.”

State Police are investigating, and his family has been notified.