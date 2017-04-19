Newsvine

T. Fargo

 

About Foodie, Joker, Chef, Mechanic Articles: 222 Seeds: 119 Comments: 26027 Since: Mar 2011

Aaron Hernandez kills himself in prison - The Boston Globe

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by T. Fargo View Original Article: Boston Globe
Seeded on Wed Apr 19, 2017 4:16 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Aaron Hernandez committed suicide in prison Wednesday morning, the Department of Correction said.

According to a statement from the department, the former New England Patriots star was discovered hanging in his cell at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Mass., at approximately 3:05 a.m.

“Mr. Hernandez was in a single cell in a general population unit,” the statement said. “Mr. Hernandez hanged himself utilizing a bedsheet that he attached to his cell window. Mr. Hernandez also attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items.”

State Police are investigating, and his family has been notified.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor