'Star Wars' Celebration Kicks Off with Surprise Guests and a Moving Carrie Fisher Tribute | Hollywood Reporter

Thursday kicked off a celebration 40 years in the making — with surprise guests and a touching tribute to Carrie Fisher.

The 40 Years of Star Wars panel at Star Wars Celebration featured generations of cast from a galaxy far, far away to mark the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: A New Hope, which opened in May 1977.

Surprise guests George Lucas and Harrison Ford sparked pandemonium, while Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy was joined by previously announced guests Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Ian McDiarmid, Peter Mayhew, Billy Dee Williams, Warwick Davis and prequel star Hayden Christensen.

Davis hosted the festivities, introducing a behind-the-scenes reel looking back at how 1977's A New Hopelaunched a phenomenon.