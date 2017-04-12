Spicer Sinks Bashar al-Assad's Treatment of POW's

My breath smell worse than Sarin gas... Source

Washington, D.C., April, 12, 2017

White House press secretary Sean Spicer stated in a press conference this morning that President Bashar al-Assad of Syria was guilty of not considering housing POW’s.

“Even Hitler was good enough to provide shelter in "Deliberation Barracks" during world war two."- while visibly making quotation marks with his fingers. Spicer continued, "He even created a community outreach program for German children. And to not even consider housing your POW’s in a proper facility such as Gitmo is despicable. Waterboarding and force feeding should be done in a sanitary environment.”

Spicer quickly adjourned by stating; “Now if you’ll excuse me, I have to go blow up the bouncy house at Mar-a-Lago. Kellyanne hates it when it’s not up.” He then donned his Easter Bunny costume from his days with the Bush administration and hopped off.