Newsvine

T. Fargo

 

About Foodie, Joker, Chef, Mechanic Articles: 222 Seeds: 118 Comments: 25945 Since: Mar 2011

Spicer Sinks Bashar al-Assad's Treatment of POW's

Current Status: Published (4)
By T. Fargo
Wed Apr 12, 2017 5:56 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

My breath smell worse than Sarin gas...

Source

Washington, D.C., April, 12, 2017

  White House press secretary Sean Spicer stated in a press conference this morning that President Bashar al-Assad of Syria was guilty of not considering housing POW’s. 

  “Even Hitler was good enough to provide shelter in "Deliberation Barracks" during world war two."- while visibly making quotation marks with his fingers.  Spicer continued, "He even created a community outreach program for German children.  And to not even consider housing your POW’s in a proper facility such as Gitmo is despicable.  Waterboarding and force feeding should be done in a sanitary environment.”

Spicer quickly adjourned by stating; “Now if you’ll excuse me, I have to go blow up the bouncy house at Mar-a-Lago.  Kellyanne hates it when it’s not up.”  He then donned his Easter Bunny costume from his days with the Bush administration and hopped off.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor