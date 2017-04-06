The folks at Bad Lip Reading entertain, and this time Mark Hamill lip reads as Han Solo with Jessica DiCicco voicing Rey.
BLR: The Farce Awakens?
Thu Apr 6, 2017 7:39 AM
In this very special installment of Bad Lip Reading, Han (voiced by Mark Hamill) struggles with a language barrier. Jessica DiCicco guests as the voice of Rey. Be sure to also check out Mark Hamill’s Pop Culture Quest! First episode here: https://youtu.be/SrEqrD_qEzQ
