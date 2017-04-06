Newsvine

BLR: The Farce Awakens?

Current Status: Published (4)
By T. Fargo
Thu Apr 6, 2017 7:39 AM
The folks at Bad Lip Reading entertain, and this time Mark Hamill lip reads as Han Solo with Jessica DiCicco voicing Rey.

In this very special installment of Bad Lip Reading, Han (voiced by Mark Hamill) struggles with a language barrier. Jessica DiCicco guests as the voice of Rey. Be sure to also check out Mark Hamill’s Pop Culture Quest! First episode here: https://youtu.be/SrEqrD_qEzQ
Follow Mark on Twitter: @HamillHimself         Follow Jessica on Twitter and Instagram: @jessicadicicco
Follow Bad Lip Reading on Twitter and Instagram: @badlipreading

