Food Porn Website Review: National Center For Home Food Preservation

Making Sauerkraut? I am, so I needed a reference. Source

Being an ever curious culinarian, I'm always searching the corners of the internet for ideas and essentials. I surfed across the website http://nchfp.uga.edu/index.html and was impressed with the knowledge shared there.

For the avid home preservationist or the novice, this resource of knowledge is essential to keep you and your loved ones safe when they eat that jar of tomatoes you worked so hard to grow in your garden, or purchased from the Farmer's market or grocery. Did you make a batch of jelly from a Pinterest posting and got stuck in a jam? Reference this site to unstick your situation.

I'm jarring up some sauerkraut today, and wanted the reference to be sure I was doing it correctly. This site is a gold mine of information that I recommend. Happy Cooking!