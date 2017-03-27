NASA and Hubble Find Rogue Supermassive Black Hole

Hubble Space Telescope was used to image quasar 3C 186, the signature of a black hole, far from the core of its host galaxy.

Hubble Space Telescope was use to image quasar 3C 186, the signature of a black hole, far from the core of its host galaxy. Astronomers have theorized that gravitational waves may be behind the movement of the ‘rogue’ supermassive black hole. -- FULL STORY: https://goo.gl/TLFB7i

Credit: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center/Katrina Jackson