Food Porn: Polish for Piperman

Chilled down and ready to package

Who invented sausage? The Greeks? The Chinese? The Phoenicians? Daleks? Really, WHO CARES! I'm more concerned with who's MAKING sausage or who COOKING sausage on the grill. Pass the mustard, crack open a Pork Soda, and hand me a napkin please. I made this batch of Polish oral pleasure in part for Piperman - as a way to thank him for his generous thought and gift that is currently in transit (still, thanks to the USPS). Oh look! An ingredient list!, I love those things, don't you?

Bucket O' Chitlins! Don't worry - they're really clean

Ingredients:

5 pounds Pork shoulder (80/20 meat to fat)

4 tsp. kosher Salt

2 Tbsp Sugar

4 tsp. Mustard seed

1 tsp. Cure #1

2 tsp. white Pepper

2 tsp. ground Marjoram

2 tsp. Garlic powder

4 cloves minced fresh Garlic

1/4 tsp Cayenne pepper

1/2 Cup cold water

32-35mm hog casing (for stuffing)

Method:

Debone and cut pork shoulder into 1 inch chunks, place in large bowl and keep really cold - aim for under 50°F, and the colder the better. Mix all the spices and cure with the water then pour over meat cubes. Mix really well to coat evenly, then place two layers of plastic wrap right on top of the meat forcing out any air. Cover bowl tightly with foil and refrigerate (@34°-39°F) for 3 days to cure. Grind meat through a medium fine plate (1/4"), then combine well with a mixer to make the meat filling (or Brät- pronounced BRAYT in German) very sticky. Soak hog casing in water for a few hours before stuffing. Fill a 5 pound sausage stuffer (I call it a pork cannon - heh, heh) with the Brät and fit it with the largest stuffing horn for the casing. Run the meat up to the tip of the horn and thread casing onto the horn. Tie off the tip of the casing and stuff into 14" or so sausages, tying off the ends very tightly. Hang sausages at room temp until dry to the touch - this is important! If the casings are wet before smoking, they will not "take" smoke, meaning the smoke will not penetrate and flavor the sausage. Hang sausages in smoker set at 100° F for 30 minutes with a light smoke of 50/50 applewood and hickory (damper fully open). Increase to 120° and apply medium smoke for 90 minutes (damper at half). Increase heat to 180° with light smoke until internal temp of sausage reaches 155° F. Immerse sausages in ice water to chill them down to 60°. They may be eaten or packaged at this time.

Ground meat ready to become Brät. I ended up switching to the paddle attachment and worked it in two batches (yes, we need stinkin' batches)

Loaded pork cannon, ready to fire.

Stuffed and tied off, this is where i remove air bubbles. It is important to have the casing tight to the filling.

Hanging to dry also proves your knots hold. You don't want the sausage to fall off the rod in the smoker. That would be disastrous!

After a total of about 4 hours, smokey Polish goodness.

Now, I don't know how you like yours, but I like the crunch of a good natural casing. I usually poke a few holes in the Kielbasa with a toothpick and place it on a medium high grill until crispy. Mustard is a must for me... keep the ketchup far, far away.