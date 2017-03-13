Parts of the state could see up to 2 feet of snow - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Blizzard Eugene is on its way.

A blizzard warning goes into effect late Monday night for most of the state expect for the southeast coast. It lasts through early Wednesday morning.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the rest of the state during that time frame.

Between 16 and 24 inches of snow is forecasted for most of the state over roughly a 12 hour period.

Parking bans and school closures were announced as early as Monday morning. A number of services also issued cancellations. See the full list here.

Gov. Dannel Malloy announced on Monday that a travel ban will go into effect at 5 a.m. on Tuesday. It will remain in effect until further notice.

The storm track is important when it comes to how much snow it'll dump on the state.

As of Monday's forecast, they said Connecticut could see a good amount.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said snow will quickly become heavy in the morning, and will fall at the rate of 2 to 4 inches per hour for a good part of the day.