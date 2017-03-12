Pickled eggs | Paleo Leap

Pickled eggs have been around for so long and they are such a great and tasty quick bite. I try to always have a large jar of them in my fridge so that it’s easy enough to grab at. There is some misconceptions that they are difficult to prepare, but it’s actually extremely simple. The only thing that takes some patience is that they require about 2 to 3 weeks of “pickling” time before being perfect. I also highly recommend you make a few big batches when the summer comes and when your dill is at its prime in your herb garden.

We already know that eggs, especially their yolk are highly nutritious and a powerhouse of nutrients. In addition to that, they are most often pretty cheap compared to an equivalent of meat, even the good quality eggs produced from healthy cage-free chickens. In this recipe, I chose to use apple cider vinegar as the pickling vinegar, but many other choices would be just as good. Here I really like the taste that the apple cider vinegar gives to the eggs. Combined with the taste of fresh dill, garlic, mustard seeds and onion, the resulting mixture is very tasty and can always be changed depending on your preferences or on what you have available.

Many people wonder if consuming vinegars is a healthy practice since our ancestors were probably not consuming a great deal of them. This is where it serves us to not only look at anthropology when it comes to deciding what’s best for us, but also looking at biochemistry and what the food does to our body exactly. Trying to simply imitate what our ancestors did can lead to many mistakes. Most vinegars are in fact very healthy to consume and can even bring about some nice health benefits. Helping in re-establishing a proper stomach acidity would be one of them. In nature, most sources of acids are also great sources of vitamin C, which is a very essential nutrient so this is probably why most people tend to enjoy the acidic taste. Lets not forget either about the healthy lactic acid produced by probiotic bacteria when lacto-fermenting vegetables. Furthermore, acids like lemon juice, apple cider vinegar or wine vinegar offer a great and simple way to enhance the flavors of a dish and pair very well with fatty ingredients.

Ingredients

12 large eggs;

1 red onion, sliced;

Small bundle of fresh dill;

½ tsp mustard seeds;

1 clove garlic, halved;

1 ¼ cup apple cider vinegar;

¾ cup water;

2 tsp salt;

Preparation