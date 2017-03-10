Alton Brown mixes science, music and food in new tour | Arts and Theatre | lompocrecord.com

Alton Brown is bringing his national tour, "Alton Brown Live: Eat Your Science," to the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara on Wednesday at 8 p.m. This is a UCSB Arts & Lectures presentation.

Brown has a knack for mixing together a perfect base of science, music and food into two hours of pure entertainment.

He is famous for the interactive elements of his shows. For this tour, he promises “plenty of new therapy-inducing opportunities during our audience participation segments. I don’t want to give too much away, but this time we’re going to play a little game while we’re at it. Plus, you’ll see things I’ve never been allowed to do on TV.” He’s also contemplating more sophisticated protective gear for folks in the first few rows … just in case things get messy … again.