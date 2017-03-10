Popular Manga "Ghost in the Shell" transforms into big screen thriller - InqPOP!

Scarlett Johansson (The Avengers, Lucy) heads up an international cast that also features Pilou Asbæk (Ben-Hur), “Beat” Takeshi Kitano (Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence, Battle Royale series), Juliette Binoche (The English Patient), Michael Carmen Pitt (TV’s Hannibal), Chin Han (Independence Day: Resurgence), Danusia Samal (TV’s Tyrant), Lasarus Ratuere (TV’s Terra Nova), Yutaka Izumihara (Unbroken) and Tawanda Manyimo (The Rover), as well as Daniel Henshall (AMC’s series TURN: Washington’s Spies) and Kaori Momoi (Memoirs Of A Geisha).

Since the publication of Masamune Shirow’s original manga in 1989, Ghost in the Shell has inspired a devoted worldwide following, including influential filmmakers like Steven Spielberg, James Cameron and the Wachowskis. The epic media franchise already includes two landmark anime feature films and two television series, as well as novels, video and mobile games.