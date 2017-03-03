Customers complaining Peeps Oreos turning poop pink - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Not a fan of Peeps myself, but this could be a gamechanger!

@Oreo is this normal after eating peeps Oreos? pic.twitter.com/QowLK0Wc3S

— Richard Traub (@TraubCommaRich) March 1, 2017

Say hello to the newest Oreo flavor! Marshmallow Peeps flavored Oreo cookies. #WonderVault pic.twitter.com/cDxZfuHCab

— Oreo Cookie (@Oreo) February 24, 2017

Thank you @Oreo @PEEPSBrand for turning my poop reddish-pink. #PoopHappenspic.twitter.com/LY06i9rPTW

— Marc Devon Lau (@LuchadorCoreano) March 1, 2017

@Oreo the peeps oreos made my poop bright pink

— Ellie Won (@Elliegreentea) February 28, 2017

My roommate ate a whole pack of oreo Peeps and left a pink stain in the toilet. — ElleLeven (@Barbeydahl) February 23, 2017

But why exactly is this happening? Well, an Oreo spokeswoman is fully aware and has the answer:

The Oreo Peep limited-edition sandwich cookies contain a bright pink food coloring, FD&C Red Number 3. We use this ingredient in the product consistent with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations. Certain foods can temporarily color the tongue and inside of the mouth. This is common with brightly colored products such as ice pops, gelatins and drink mixes, as well as with certain fruits and vegetables, including beets and cranberries. Such foods can also temporarily color stool.