Mike Pence used private email for state business

Aside from the fervor applied to emails used by Federal government employees, these facts throw into question how safe is any level of government email communication practices. While it may not be illegal to use private email in the state of Illinois, it is reckless. It also highlights a double standard spoken by Vice President Pence:

On NBC's "Meet the Press" in September, for example, Pence called Clinton "the most dishonest candidate for president of the United States since Richard Nixon."

“What’s evident from all of the revelations over the last several weeks is that Hillary Clinton operated in such a way to keep her emails, and particularly her interactions while Secretary of State with the Clinton Foundation, out of the public reach, out of public accountability,” Pence said. “And with regard to classified information she either knew or should have known that she was placing classified information in a way that exposed it to being hacked and being made available in the public domain even to enemies of this country.”

The experts told IndyStar that similar arguments about a lack of transparency could be made about Pence’s use of a personal email account.

“There is an issue of double standard here,” said Gerry Lanosga, a professor at Indiana University and past president of the Indiana Coalition for Open Government. “He has been far from forthcoming about his own private email account on which it’s clear he has conducted state business. So there is a disconnect there that cannot be avoided.”