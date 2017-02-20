Christie says Trump made him order the meatloaf at meal together

Christie and his wife, Mary Pat, joined Trump at the White House on Tuesday. The Republican governor said while guest hosting a New York sports talk radio show Thursday that Trump pointed out the menu and told people to get whatever they want. Then he said he and Christie were going to have the meatloaf. ‘‘This is what it’s like to be with Trump,’’ Christie said. ‘‘He says, ‘There’s the menu, you guys order whatever you want.’ And then he says, ‘Chris, you and I are going to have the meatloaf.’’’

Chris Christie: "Meat loaf, meat loaf, double BEATloaf... I HATE meat loaf!!"

President Trump: "Aw, come on Christie... show us how the piggies eat... be a good little piggy..."

Christie: *Snort snort* "A ha ha!" *snort!* "A ha ha ha ha!" *Snort snort snort*

President Trump: "Very good. Very good little piggy."

Mary Pat: "Donald, I'm sending you the dry cleaning bill you asshole."