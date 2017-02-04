Food Porn: Superbowl Food Ideas

Why be ho-hum and forlorn when your Superbowl should have FOOD PORN!!
- Buffalo Mussels
- Potato lollipops
- Watermelon Salsa
- Beer & Cheese dip W/ accoutremont
- Teriyaki Chicken Wings
A simple and delicious starter/snack with a twist of indian. Fun one to make with the kids!
How to make Potato Lollipops - quick easy starter recipe
Fresh and delicious.
DIRECTIONS
1. Slice one baby seedless watermelon in half lengthwise. Trim a little off of the rounded edge of the watermelon, so it sits up like a bowl without rolling around. Use a spoon to scoop out the watermelon flesh of one half&amp;mdash;being careful not to scoop all the way through the trimmed bottom&amp;mdash;forming a bowl with the watermelon rind. Dice the watermelon flesh into bite-sized pieces.
2. Pour the diced watermelon, mango, onion, jalape&amp;ntilde;o, lime juice, lime zest, salt and cilantro into a large mixing bowl, tossing to combine.
3. Spoon the salsa into the watermelon bowl. The salsa tastes better as the flavors sit, so if you can, refrigerate this for 20-30 minutes before serving.
4. Serve with tortilla chips.
INGREDIENTS
1/2 baby seedless watermelon
1 large mango, diced
1/2 red onion, diced
1 jalape&amp;ntilde;o, seeded and diced
2 limes, zested and juiced
1 Pinch salt
1/4 c. cilantro, chopped
1 bag Tortilla chips
Move over chips and salsa, Emeril Lagasse has stepped up game day appetizers with Tuna Poke and Cheesy Beer Dip. Easy and Delicious!
The Emeril Channel invites people to join Chef Emeril&amp;nbsp;Lagasse&amp;nbsp;as he teaches you how to make his signature dishes and so much more.&amp;nbsp;From recipes perfect for tailgating at the game, to classic dishes that pack a punch, he'll show you how to put the BAM in your cooking.&amp;nbsp;
Teriyaki Chicken Wings are the perfect appetizer or snack for any occasion. They're salty, sweet, sticky and delicious! The Wolfe Pit shows you how to marinate and grill chicken wings in homemade teriyaki sauce.
Hot Buffalo-style isn't just for chicken anymore! Andrew Wilkinson, Head Chef at Northcoast Seafoods, whips up a spicy mussel dish in under 10 minutes in 1 pan!
Another video for Big Y's 2015 Mussel Madness!