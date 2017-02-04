Food Porn: Superbowl Food Ideas Current Status: Published (4) Change Status: Blessed Published Unpublished Restored Quarantined Duplicated Censored

Why be ho-hum and forlorn when your Superbowl should have FOOD PORN!! Buffalo Mussels

Potato lollipops

Watermelon Salsa

Beer & Cheese dip W/ accoutremont

Teriyaki Chicken Wings

A simple and delicious starter/snack with a twist of indian. Fun one to make with the kids! How to make Potato Lollipops - quick easy starter recipe Please follow me on my blog:

candybouche.com Music:

Carefree Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ Watch on YouTube

Fresh and delicious. DIRECTIONS 1. Slice one baby seedless watermelon in half lengthwise. Trim a little off of the rounded edge of the watermelon, so it sits up like a bowl without rolling around. Use a spoon to scoop out the watermelon flesh of one half&amp;mdash;being careful not to scoop all the way through the trimmed bottom&amp;mdash;forming a bowl with the watermelon rind. Dice the watermelon flesh into bite-sized pieces. 2. Pour the diced watermelon, mango, onion, jalape&amp;ntilde;o, lime juice, lime zest, salt and cilantro into a large mixing bowl, tossing to combine. 3. Spoon the salsa into the watermelon bowl. The salsa tastes better as the flavors sit, so if you can, refrigerate this for 20-30 minutes before serving. 4. Serve with tortilla chips. INGREDIENTS

1/2 baby seedless watermelon

1 large mango, diced

1/2 red onion, diced

1 jalape&amp;ntilde;o, seeded and diced

2 limes, zested and juiced

1 Pinch salt

1/4 c. cilantro, chopped

1 bag Tortilla chips SUBSCRIBE to delish: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoDELISH FOLLOW for more #DELISH!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/delish/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DelishDotCom

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/delish/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/source/delish.com/

Google+: https://plus.google.com/+delish/posts Watch on YouTube

SUBSCRIBE: http://full.sc/16D8p35

For more ways to kick it up a notch: http://full.sc/16Ziuli Move over chips and salsa, Emeril Lagasse has stepped up game day appetizers with Tuna Poke and Cheesy Beer Dip. Easy and Delicious! The Emeril Channel invites people to join Chef Emeril&amp;nbsp;Lagasse&amp;nbsp;as he teaches you how to make his signature dishes and so much more.&amp;nbsp;From recipes perfect for tailgating at the game, to classic dishes that pack a punch, he'll show you how to put the BAM in your cooking.&amp;nbsp; Connect with Emeril Online

Visit Emeril's Official Site: http://full.sc/16D8q7c

Follow Emeril on Facebook: http://full.sc/16Ziuli

Follow Emeril on Twitter: http://full.sc/16ZiJwx

Follow Emeril on Pinterest: http://full.sc/16D8sMj

Follow Emeril on Instagram: http://full.sc/16ZiPV2

Shop Emeril: http://full.sc/1g40zAO Creamy Cheddar Cheese Beer Dip

http://www.youtube.com/Emeril Watch on YouTube

Teriyaki Chicken Wings are the perfect appetizer or snack for any occasion. They're salty, sweet, sticky and delicious! The Wolfe Pit shows you how to marinate and grill chicken wings in homemade teriyaki sauce. Print Recipe - http://wolfepit.blogspot.com/2015/09/teriyaki-chicken-wings-homemade.html Tune in every Tuesday and Thursday for new cooking videos! Join The Wolfe Pit on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/groups/381019335339668/ Follow The Wolfe Pit on Twitter

https://twitter.com/thewolfepit Follow The Wolfe Pit on Pinterest

http://www.pinterest.com/thewolfepit/the-wolfe-pit-all-things-food/ "Broken Reality" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ Watch on YouTube