Relax, Bacon Fans; Reports America Running Out Of Bacon A Hoax - Cleveland, OH Patch

Can you imagine the terror on the angelic faces of the children when told they had to eat turkey bacon? Or WORSE - FACON!! A Tofu based food product disguised as something with flavor. Worry no more people. It was just a marketing gimmick. I mean, come on! Bacon sells itself, and to all those that abstain for whatever reason... THANK YOU!

THANK GOODNESS IT WAS ALL JUST ANOTHER CASE OF FAKE NEWS!!!