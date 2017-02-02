Relax, Bacon Fans; Reports America Running Out Of Bacon A Hoax - Cleveland, OH Patch

Can you imagine the terror on the angelic faces of the children when told they had to eat turkey bacon? Or WORSE - FACON!! A Tofu based food product disguised as something with flavor. Worry no more people. It was just a marketing gimmick. I mean, come on! Bacon sells itself, and to all those that abstain for whatever reason... THANK YOU!
THANK GOODNESS IT WAS ALL JUST ANOTHER CASE OF FAKE NEWS!!!
Americans, resume your love affair with bacon. There’s no shortage, despite dire news reports to the contrary that America’s favorite breakfast meat would soon be in short supply. We repeat: Eat up. Have seconds.
Announcement of the shortage caused a near panic. But it was, to borrow a phrase, “fake news.” It all started when the U.S. Department of Agriculture put out a routine report that showed the nation’s reserve of frozen pork belly — the fatty part of the pig where bacon comes from — was at the lowest level in half a century.
Then the Ohio Pork Council picked up the gauntlet.