Donald Trump walks back part of order as thousands take to Copley to protest | Boston Herald

President Trump yesterday walked back part of his controversial ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries as federal judges in Boston and elsewhere stayed the executive order and protests continued in Copley Square and nationwide.

Trump’s administration received a cascade of criticism after detaining some green card holders at the nation’s airports.

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said the order would not apply to legal, permanent residents “going forward.”

In Boston, two federal judges slapped a seven-day restraining order on Trump’s order early yesterday on behalf of two Iranian professors, who argued they were unlawfully detained at Logan International Airport because of Trump’s executive order banning some Muslim travelers from entering the country.

Two Federal judges resist.