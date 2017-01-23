The Kellyanne Conway Alternative Facts Thread

"If you run out of milk, just microwave orange juice." Source

You have probably seen the picture above before, where Kellyanne Conway deliberately lie to our faces on national TV. I thought it would be fun to point out, like Dr. Who once poignantly did, how alternative facts not only destroy reality but put our loved one's and country in extreme danger.

Internet sensation "Lady in purple parka"

Twitter lit up with some good starters:

#alternativefacts is perhaps the greatest Real Housewives term I have ever heard. I can't believe we haven't heard it on a reunion

— Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 22, 2017

As a member of the @backstreetboys, I had a love child with @BettyMWhite. #AlternativeFacts

— Lance Bass (@LanceBass) January 22, 2017

I remember once arguing "alternative facts" with my ex-gf. It did not go well. #alternativefacts

— Ben McKenzie (@ben_mckenzie) January 22, 2017

If you run out of milk, you can just microwave orange juice. #ALTERNATIVEFACT — Chris Wood (@ChristophrWood) January 22, 2017

Cite

This is an opportunity to mock her with our own satirical versions of alt-facts, so sling your best in the comment section below and have fun.