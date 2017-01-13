Friday Funny: A Wicked Pissah

Vlad, "You're on your small phone, aren't you..."

Trump on phone to Vladimir Putin…

*Ring-ring…ring-ring*

“Yellow, this is Vladimir…”

Trump, “Vlad, there’s been a leak of secret information...”

Vlad, “It seems urine trouble...”

Trump, “I’m not talking WikiLeaks here, can you help keep me from looking all wet?”

Vlad, “Depends…”

Trump, “Depends on what?”

Vlad, “Did you pay for services with cash, or your corporate P-card?”

Trump, “It was a reciprocated exchange, I showered them with a little gold.”

Vlad, “Really? How much?”

Trump, “Usually it’s four ounces each, so… Two girls, one cup.”

Vlad, “Explains the Asparagus smell in that room, comrade.”

Trump, “I had that with dinner with a little wiz cheese, and just a tiny discharge from the can…”

Vlad, “No crap, really?”

Trump, “Look, Vlad – I would appreciate a little hand here.”

Vlad, “You have two.”

Trump, “I have to what?”

Vlad, “Appreciate a little hand.”

Trump, “Yes, I have to. Someone’s coming – I gotta go…”

Vlad, “Again? Remember, Always keep your Poise.”

Trump, “Thanks Vlad. I knew I could count on you. In the cities, the states or in continents. You’re a real go to guy.”

Vlad, “Nyet. I'm number one in my country and when you visit, you're number two."