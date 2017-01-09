Watch Meryl Streep Accept Cecil B. DeMille Award | Golden Globes 2017 | Hollywood Reporter

Thank You Meryl Streep, for saying like it is.

In case you missed the Golden Globe awards last night, the talented and beautiful Meryl Streep accepted the Cecil B. deMille award with an impassioned speech while simultaneously holding the president elect accountable for his behavior. She brought to the forefront, the honor to serve the people is not an anecdote. A person who outranks another in privilege, power and capacity making a personal attack at a disabled reporter certainly deserves to be called out on the carpet for it.

