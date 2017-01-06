How much can police find out from a murderer's Echo? - The Verge

When police in Bentonville, Arkansas were faced with an unsolved murder last year, they looked to a nearby Amazon Echo. The owner of the house where the murder occurred, and chief suspect in the case, had purchased Amazon’s popular new personal assistant, and police looked to the device’s records for clues as to his guilt, in a case first reported by The Information. Even more ominous, police took the Echo itself into custody, arguing in a court filing that it contained audio files and other information relevant to the case.

That raised an uncomfortable question for Echo owners: could police pull incriminating data directly from the device? If so, it would give investigators an easy way to get data without Amazon’s permission, wildly shifting the balance in San Bernardino-style fights over police access to customer data. For local data, all police (or anyone else) would need is physical possession of the Echo unit, which would be much easier to get than a court order.