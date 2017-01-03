Lucasfilm Finally Addresses Rogue One's Biggest Controversy

I did see some "Digital Artifacts" on the screen while watching Rogue One, but I think the artists did a splendid job of recreating Grand Moff Tarkin, originally portrayed by Peter Cushing.

That said, I would not have been disappointed if they simply allowed Guy Henry to play the live action part. Audiences want to be entertained and are willing to be a part of the fantasy. That buy-in is enough, IMHO, to overlook a different face in the role of a character.

Tarkin gets a cameo in Ep. III, Revenge of the Sith, and was played by Christopher Eccleston in prosthetic makeup.