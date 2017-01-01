Food Porn: Chocolate Espresso Cheesecake

Unctuous mocha, blue plate special.

Chocolate Espresso Cheesecake:

These three words strung together and starting with Chocolate have a powerful effect on both the mind and loins, akin to James Brown liking them Hot Pants! Discretion is advised when uttering around children, as they too will engage their animal instinct to seize control of said cake with forks and knives and other implements of distruction. It was never witnessed, but an armed rebellion of toddlers once took over their entire school with ladles, whisks, pan lids and paste applicators at the mention that the chocolate pudding was to be removed from the day's menu. It was ugly. And I mean uglier than the bucket containing the remnants of "swish and spit".

Cheesecake isn't a new thing. Nope. It's as old as cheese, basically. So, there is this guy in Greece who is playing experimenting with his food. He smashes his cheese into a paste, then mixes it with honey and wheat and eats it. Rumor says that this was the first ED medication as well, but no one was buying it.

The writer Athenaeus is credited for writing the first Greek cheesecake recipe in 230 A.D. (By this time, the Greeks had been serving cheesecake for over 2,000 years but this is the oldest known surviving Greek recipe!) It was also pretty basic - pound the cheese until it is smooth and pasty - mix the pounded cheese in a brass pan with honey and spring wheat flour - heat the cheese cake “in one mass” - allow to cool then serve. Cite

Nowadays there are factories contributing the fruit of their labor to cheesecakes. Oh the heaven they deliver to our labium and lingua. I'm going to deliver the thought of one to you, starting now.

Ingredients for Base:

1 package Nabisco Famous chocolate wafers

1 stick melted butter

1/2 tsp Cinnamon

Cue liquid gold...

Base Method:

Place all the wafers in a food processor and pulse until crumbled. Transfer to bowl, add cinnamon and stir in butter until evenly coated. Press into the base of a 9" springform coated with spritz oil along the bottom and sides. Set aside.

Ingredients for filling:

The royal order of sweet somethings

Espresso in action

24 oz. room temp. cream cheese (3x - 8 oz bars)

4 large eggs

1 Cup sugar

1 Tbsp vanilla extract

1-1/2 cup chocolate morsels

1/4 Cup cream

1 Cup sour cream

1/2 cup prepared espresso

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Set up a double boiler on the stove. Place cream cheese in a mixer with paddle attachment and stir on low speed while adding sugar. Incorporate until smooth, scraping down the sides. Add eggs one at a time and repeat scraping down the sides. Add the vanilla and blend in. Let set while you place morsels and cream double boiler and stir until melted and shiny. Turn mixer back on low and add melted chocolate into cheese and then blend in the espresso and sour cream, scrape down the sides. Pour into the springform pan, lick fingers and place into the center of the preheated oven for 45 minutes. Turn off heat, leave the door open a crack and let cake remain for another 45 minutes. Remove from oven to cool completely, then refrigerate 12 excruciating hours. (*hint* Time goes by faster if you get drunk with friends and play some games)

Battery never looked so good. Pre chocolate phase.

Temper, temper.

Hot chocolate love

After sleep, I awake and prepare coffee. As the pungent an invigorating aroma fills the house I make my way to the icebox, remove the prize and release it from its circular bond. I eagerly slice a sliver of this rich and creamy heaven and plate it up. The flavor is abounding in a balance of chocolate and coffee. The hint of cinnamon in the base is warming and complimentary to the hot grog of which I sip. Very satisfying Food Porn, indeed.