Non Sequitur: An Organization of Momentary Chaos and Complete Waste of Time

Jim wakes: Puzzled Watch on YouTube

Puzzled? Having a Christmas hangover? Looking forward to the NEW YEAR? Well, rest assured you will face the same challenges and nuanced insanity that you must try to comprehend on a daily basis. Quit smoking. Lose weight. Don't knife your boss. Try being vegetarian (EFF THAT!!). Eat less carbs... Why is it that eating regimens are the hallmark of New Year resolutions? It makes no sense to me, but I digress. There is some serious nonsense to be had so waste your time here. I'll start you off and we can grow ever more uninspired and lazy eyed as the arrow of time eats your life away. Because, death is coming and you need to be distracted so you don't know it when it arrives.

I love to cook, but this is as stupid as shaving the inside of your nose. Watch on YouTube

Tested? Testy yet? What, you haven't finished wasting time? Okay, on to the next test of you mettle. How about a musical interlude...

Give it a minute, then musical greatness!

Intro song to Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy. Thanks for all the fish. Watch on YouTube

Oh, and if that doesn't suit you... the ridiculousness that is life in the first place, I mean... try understanding this whilst time whittles away. I mean how many of you think your opinion counts for shit anyway? The last time I saw two flies argue over which was getting the bigger chunks of corn due to political climate was the first time I wanted to bronze my asshole. It glistens like cardboard... enjoy.

Crack suicide squad? Oh, Jesus Christ... Watch on YouTube

What have you come here for? Why are you sticking around? It's a complete waste of time after all. Our moment is nearly up! The human race has been run! The flowers you planted last spring are surely long dead and you haven't paid them a second thought. The dinner you flushed and wiped away is not even recognizable as you check the color of your poop before dropping the poop paper in the bowl. So, What does it mean? Why did you check?

Look into your shadow. Feel the change consuming you. Watch on YouTube

We are to become something else. We don't know what it is. If we allow ourselves, we can be better than what we are. We don't set the rules and we shouldn't set them for others... guidelines are grey, rules are not. Our nature is to adapt. That is the unseen that drives us while we are complacent trying to be what we are comfortable with. Do yourself a favor and stop wasting time.

-

Challenge yourself with the mystery of what you are to become every day. It doesn't make sense, but do it.