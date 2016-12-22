Heaven is ______— ; Hell is _______

The words exist as well the concept. This idea drives the maxim of many people's morales, though they are fractured in what those morals be. Other than associated with religion - What can Heaven be to you? What can Hell be to you?
Feel free to discuss and try and have some fun with this one. Or, be serious as a heart attack. I prefer the former to the latter.
Heaven is Where: The Police are British, The Chefs are Italian, The Mechanics are German, The Lovers are French and It's all organized by the Swiss.
Hell is Where: The Police are German, The Chefs are British, The Mechanics are French, The Lovers are Swiss and It's all organized by the Italians.