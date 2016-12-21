Is It So Long, Farewell, Auf Wiedersehen? Vlad's Dog Will Be Missed

Of all the Viner's I have come to know and respect, Vlad's Dog was the most prolific writer, contributor and true to life character through his writings and expressions of self through art. He shared storms of empathy for the common man and all earth's great creatures. Sharing the birth of a new foal, the colors of fallen tree leaves, Mr. P shooing kittens from his personal space and sharing his thoughts on art through the lens. And let's not leave out Fergus.

Rainbird by Vlad's Dog

-

I'm glad to go, I cannot tell a lie I flit, I float, I fleetly flee, I fly

The sun has gone to bed and so must I So long, farewell, auf wiedersehen, goodbye

Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye

-

Through reasons I am not privy to, Vlad has left us and taken down his NV account. I am not here to judge or ask why. I just want Vlad to know I thank him for his efforts here and that I love him.

I will be counting down the days to Spring, hoping once again to see him appear like the Crocus and the Robins but am afraid that will not be happening.

Many of us are aware that Vlad and Nigel are close friends - so please do not blow up Nigel's email account with relay questions. It is what it is so just leave it alone.

A List of Farewells for the man so deserving of them:

Soph says, "See ya Vlad - whatever chased you away will feel the wrath of karma

Hope to see you again someday xxx"

Jen says, "... all I have to offer up is a very sorry bon voyage to a very fine man. ..."

Angelika says, " I wish him well but what am I saying, he will only sense our well-wishes in his heart."

NC Slim writes, "Will miss your articles and the back and forth on posts. I wish you well."

GigiinMN shares, "Happy trails to you, Vlad's, until we meet again!"

Gussie shares, "...always seemed to feel that everything would be OK when Vlad was about,,,see ya "hippy dude""

Fletch writes, "I wish him and his bride well in all they do."

Loretta adds, "I'll miss Vlad and hope his road takes him to a place that better fulfills his needs."

Repojam includes, "One of my favorite posters to read has left us. :("

Cinzi writes, "know this, my dear friend, you will be sorely missed. Tschüss for now!"

Sandy includes, "See you around Vlad, I hope."

Javax says, "He had a way of grounding me"

onefan scribes, " I do know that Vlad's is not impulsive and doesn't take life for granted. Best wishes and the very best to you, my Friend. Your spirit will live here on the 'Vine with me forever, i.e., until I decide to leave ... or be asked to leave."

DSKI sings to him, " Don't leave us this waaay Vlad Dog. we can survive! can't stay alive! no! no! nooo! don't leave us this waaaay Vlad!"

TanzaniaTeacher posts, "I will most certainly miss him and I wish him the best."

Cobalt drafts the following, "My heart hurts a little. Who am I kidding? My heart hurts tons. Saying goodbye is easy. Letting go is harder than hell. I love you, Vlad. I mean that."

Fiery types, "Be well friend Vlad...I will miss you."

Fair and Balanced writes, "Good bye. Good Luck. Best wishes."

ft 7192 shares, "You will be missed, sir. I shall miss your imagery and your biting satire."

Verbal Barb types, "I'll greatly miss his wit and his photos. Goodbye, Vlad, and fare thee well. Give all the kitties and horses a pat from me."

YDD says, "Vlad, you take care, hear?"

Chloe's excerpt, "...TY!! ..and good luck to you and yours!"

Minnie posts, "Just wishing him a bigger and richer life. Farewell, dear Viner, we will miss you and think of you often!!"

ausmth iterates, "Enjoy your time Vlad! I enjoyed our conversations."

Grumpy Jim says, "I hope whatever happens, it all works out well for him and his."

noT4me shares, "I will miss his humor and wish him well."

Greg hammers out, "As long as he's okay, that's what matters. Cheers to Vlad."

Yadda writes, " I love Vlad. I love his writing, I love his art, I love his wit. I will miss him so much."

BadFish salutes, "I wish him the best, he was who I often looked for here. His articles were always a refuge of relief."

LittleOldLadyWho reports, "I wish you the best, Vlad; the VERY best. If you absolutely MUST leave; I want to thank you for sharing YOURSELF!! (((HUGS))) ;o)"

Bluebird Sister exclaims, "Poop!"

G. Bud shares, "Good luck in all you do Vlad don't let poop win!"

Smitty the 1st adds, "Va-ya Con Dios Vlad....Be Happy."

RN_that_can_think patches in, "Vlad, you will be truly missed. If you are writing a novel, come back and let us know. I would gladly buy it."

duperdar elicits, "Glad to have had a chance to get to know you, even if it was so small a moment."