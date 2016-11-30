Food Porn: No Knead Spelt and Rye Sourdough (75% hydration)

Ready for sandwiches. A close, elastic crumb, with just enough moisture. Source

A while back there was a rage of bread articles here on Newsvine. Several 'Viner's shared their joy of the baking arts with some fantastic recipes and I have another to share for the holidays. This slightly sweetened rye loaf gets a nuttiness and boost of nutrition with a dose of Spelt flour. It is most excellent with ham salad, Reuben sandwiches, BLT's or simply just toasted on its own. This bite of food porn has a dark chewy crust, odoriferous of toasted malts, caraway and caramel. The crumb is a moist, elastic and tightly gathered.

Did you know Caraway is referred to as Persian Cumin? Excerpt from Wikipedia:

The etymology of caraway is complex and poorly understood. Caraway has been called by many names in different regions, with names deriving from the Latin cuminum (cumin), the Greek karon(again, cumin), which was adapted into Latin as carum (now meaning caraway), and the Sanskrit karavi, sometimes translated as "caraway", but other times understood to mean "fennel".[6] English use of the term caraway dates back to at least 1440,[7] and is considered by Skeat to be of Arabic origin, though Katzer believes the Arabic al-karawya (cf. Spanish alcaravea) to be derived from the Latin carum.[6] Caraway is called zīreh (زیره) in Persian.

No Knead Spelt and Rye Sourdough (75% hydration)

Levain:

50 g Spelt Flour

50 g Dark Rye Flour

100 g Sourdough Starter (fed)

115 g Water

Mix with dough whisk, cover loosely and set aside, room temperature for eight hours or until active and bubbly. (Starter Substitute: 50 g AP flour, 50 g water and 6 g Red Star Active Dry yeast)

Dough mix:

300 g Bread flour

50 g Spelt

50 g Dark Rye

50 g Molasses

5 g Ground Caraway seeds

11 g Kosher Salt

200 g warm water

Method:

Combine dough mix and Levain, autolyze for an hour and then retard overnight. Remove from fridge and allow to rest 2 hours. Sprinkle dough with flour and remove to floured bench. Flatten, fold in thirds, flatten and fold in thirds again. Pinch seam at bottom, then tuck down sides to form loaf on parchment sprinkled with a bit of cornmeal or polenta. Cover with a large enough bowl and rest / rise for 1 hour. Brush risen bread with water, slash with knife or bread lame. Place on baking stones in preheated 450°F oven and add steam (1-1/2 Cup boiling water in steam tray) for 15 minutes, then reduce heat to 425°F for 20 minutes, or until instant read registers 205° to 208°F. Rest on wire rack until cooled.