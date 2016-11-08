Jesus Loves A Good Joke. Isn't That Special

On Saturday Night Live this weekend, legendary sketch comedian and SNL alum Dana Carvey returned to 30 Rock as one of his most well-known characters: The Church Lady.

Carvey’s turn as the holier-than-thou Church Lady returned to Weekend Update to give her opinion about the state of the 2016 race, slamming host Colin Jost in the process. “You’re staying up making jokes about Anthony’s weiner!” she alleged.

And of course, no appearance by Church Lady is complete without her signature, “Well isn’t that special,” which was worked into the bit with a special election twist.

Carvey last appeared on SNL as Church Lady in May, a character that he performed and perfected on the venerable late night sketch show in the late 80s.