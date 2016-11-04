Food Porn: Crockpot Chinese Beef Short Ribs

Here's a slow cooker recipe for Chinese style braised short ribs you can make while you're at work, so long as you have a programmable slow cooker. I recommend a 4 quart size for this recipe, although the Cuisine at Home magazine I adapted this recipe from, states you may use 4 or 6 quart machines. Braising is a great way to break down collagen within meat that would otherwise be chewy to the point of inedible for textural reasons. The collagen is rendered into a soft gelatine that for most is very pleasing. With the added flavors of ginger, five spice and a little bit of chili and pepper heat, this dish really entices the senses of smell and taste.

Ingredients:

Savory, Salty, Sweet & Spicy

Sear, sear, sizzle and sear! Source

3 lbs. beef short ribs, trimmed, seasoned with salt and black pepper

1 Tbsp. vegetable oil

¼ Cup Mirin (or a semi dry white wine)

½ Cup chopped scallions

¼ Cup minced fresh ginger

¼ Cup Soy sauce

¼ Cup packed brown sugar

¼ Cup rice wine vinegar

¼ Cup Sriracha sauce

¼ Cup molasses

¼ Cup Hoisin sauce

¼ Cup fresh lime juice

1 Tbsp. Five spice powder

1 tsp. red pepper flakes

Method:

Heat a frypan or saute pan over medium high heat and sear the short ribs about 2 minutes on each side to develop a brown crust. You may have to work this in two batches. Batches? We don't need no stinkin batches!! And yes, you do need batches lest you lose the heat from the pan and start making gravy of the juices you want in the meat and crockpot. Place each batch into the crockpot, then deglaze the pan with the 1/4 Cup Mirin off the heat and pour juices into the crock.

Meat Macro. Go ahead and drool, it's okay. Source

A little sauce action...

After 9 hours or so, the meat is falling of the bone and fat is rendered out. Source

In a large bowl or 8 cup measure place remaining ingredients and stir until sugar dissolves. Pour over ribs, cover and set on low for 8 to 9 hours. Gently remove braised ribs from crockpot and set in a serving bowl, pour sauce through a strainer into a fat separator. Pour strained sauce back over ribs without the fat. Serve with rice and steamed vegetables.

Chopsticks and sticky lips Source

The perfume of Ginger, faint sweet licorice and cinnamon of five spice, and warming smell of Sriracha greet your nose when you walk in your door from the day away at toil. A few moments of preparation and long slow braise have created a succulent beef dish, worthy of the dynasties of antiquity. In 20 minutes the sides of rice and steamed vegetable are ready and placed into a bowl. A little sauce poured over the top and I begin to slaver. The beef flavor is immense! My lips, coated with luxurious collagen, smack as I eat up some sides. The sauce has a spicy kick that is quickly suppressed by a quaff of stiff red wine. The wine paired with this is reminiscent of mulled wine and spices, I chose an old vine Zinfandel, with it's bold earthiness, hint of pepper and raisins, it went quite well. Food Porn accomplished and hunger extinguished, I think I'll save room for chocolate later instead of seconds.