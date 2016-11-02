The Culinary Cauldron: Zupa Ziemniaczana - Polish Potato Soup

The humble potato. It's importance to humans is nearly unrivaled by any other vegetable. The International Potato Center in Peru (<== Yep, that's a thing!) has preserved almost 5,000 varieties. It's arrival in from the New World by Spanish explorers sparked an agricultural revolution [edited content removed] and staved off famine in Europe. There are appearances of the Pomme de Terre (Earth Apple, Fr.) in statues, including one dedicated to the English explorer Sir Francis Drake:

In 1853 an Alsatian sculptor named Andreas Friederich erected a statue of Sir Francis Drake in Offenburg, in southwest Germany. It portrayed the English explorer staring into the horizon in familiar visionary fashion. His right hand rested on the hilt of his sword. His left gripped a potato plant. “Sir Francis Drake,” the base proclaimed, Disseminator of the potato in Europe in the Year of Our Lord 1586.Millions of people who cultivate the earth bless his immortal memory. Read more: http://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/how-the-potato-changed-the-world-108470605/#Ux8v6P8zhWtkeyxS.99

The word "Potato" is translated into over 80 different languages, expounding its importance to cultures all over the world. In German language I know of several colloquialisms for it: Kartoffel, Knolle, Erdapfel, Grundbirne, Herdaplfel, Grumbeere (<=== Swaibisch, and fun to say), Herdöpfel and Erdbirne. And so it is in the new world; Spuds, 'taters, Murphys, Yams and Cobblers just to name a few.

In Poland Potato translates to Ziemniak, as I'm sure Husaria understands. Even though its addition to soup is prolific around the world, the fame of Polish Potato Soup is not routinely opposed as one of the best. It is humble and nutritious Food Porn and here's my take on it.

Humble beginings...

...Exotic results.

Ingredients:

3-4 Carrots, sliced (1/8")

3 stalks Celery, finely diced

1 large onion, finely diced

About 3 pounds potatoes, peeled and diced (1" to 1-1/2")

2 quarts low salt Chicken Stock

2 Tbsp Butter

2 Tbsp AP Flour

1 Cup Sour Cream

A few dashes Maggi seasoning

Salt and Pepper to taste

Chopped Parsley

Method:

Place all vegetables in a soup pot and add the Chicken stock. Cover, bring to a boil and reduce to simmer for approximately 30 minutes, until veggies are tender. In a separate small fry pan, melt the butter and whisk in the flour. Add sour cream and stir together, then scrape into the soup. Stir constantly until smooth. Add Maggi, salt and pepper to taste. Add parsley, stir and serve.

That's it. Simple. You can add cut up sausage, like Kielbasa or Fleischwurst to complicate things if you like. I prefer to eat like a Dogberry hermit this time. I baked off some bread to join the slurp fest, so the house was smelling of onions and chicken and the yeasty breath from the oven as I opened to cool the baguettes and warm the house on a cold fall day. I ladled into my favorite cobalt blue bowls (<==say what now, what now?), cut the bread and sat down to imbibe.

I used Idaho potatoes for this, as I wanted a creamy texture. If you prefer a bit more substance to your tubers, I suggest Yukon Gold. You could even use red potatoes, but you would be changing countries- ergo not Polish any more.

Creamy, warm and wholesome. Be prepared for the glowing food buzz that starch gives, and a good night's sleep. Also, be prepare for the toots that mirepoix brings and enjoy this Culinary Cauldron.

