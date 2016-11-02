Who's got $75,000? How about $115,000 for the Bandit version?

The Drive's Sean Evans drives the 840-hp "Trans Am Bandit Edition," a Chevy Camaro SS-turned-Trans Am, complete with T-tops and a 7.4-liter supercharged V8. It's the product of Trans Am Worldwide, of Florida, the state that gave us Burt Reynolds and crazy, badass things of all description.

Video shot and edited by Andrew Siceloff, and produced by Cait Knoll.

