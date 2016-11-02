Newsvine

Sugar Skulls, Tamales And More: Why Is That Food On The Day Of The Dead Altar? : The Salt : NPR

Sugar skulls, tamales and spirits (the alcoholic kind) — these are the offerings, or ofrendas, you might find on altars built this time of year to entice those who've passed to the other side back for a visit. These altars in homes and around tombstones are for Day of the Dead, or Dia de los Muertos, a tradition on Nov. 1 and 2 originating in central Mexico.

The Aztecs developed the ritual some 3,000 years ago because they believed one should not grieve the loss of a beloved ancestor who passed. Instead, the Aztecs celebrated their lives and welcomed the return of their spirits to the land of the living once a year. That's where the food, drink and music offerings come in.

Hayes Lavis, cultural arts curator for the Smithsonian's National Museum of the American Indian, says that mourning was not allowed because it was believed the tears would make the spirit's path treacherous and slippery. "This day is a joyous occasion; it's a time to gather with everyone in your family, those alive and those dead," he says.

An altar to the dead

Sweet bread and Empanadas

Tequila (ta kill ya?) - Actually a cane liquor

Please visit the article for more discoveries!

There is no better way to learn about a culture, than to eat the food amongst the locals.

Let us remember our dead, and celebrate their life existing with ours.

