The Culinary Cauldron: Crab and Tomato Bisque

Bisque. The name alone garners a $3 upcharge at pop bistro's and restaurants, but what is it that makes a bisque bisque? And why does Emeril Lagasse and people of his order charge more for it? Is it a concoction conspiracy?

From the online etymology dictionary:

bisque (n.1) soup, 1640s, bisk, from French bisque "crayfish soup" (17c.), said to be an altered form of Biscaye "Biscay." Gamillscheg says: "Volkstümliche Entlehnung aus norm. bisque 'schlechtes Getränk.'" Modern form in English from 1731.

Biscay Bay Source

Biscay in the above reference refers to the Bay of Biscaye, a body of water between Brest, France and Cabo de Penas, Spain. Yep, I'm not making that up. It's between Brest and Penas. Not sure why that would make the soup cost more though.

Traditionally, the broth for Bisque would be made with the shell fish, the meat removed and the shells cooked even more. Extraction of the flavor is at a premium of importance for this dish. Also, the shells would be ground into a thick paste and added to the soup as a base thickener.

Mise en place

Mirepoix and herb.

Note the edges of the bubbly roux. Just starting to caramelize.

Modern techniques include the addition of rice added to the soup and pureed until smooth. The flavor can be affected by the type of rice one uses, such as Jasmine or Basmati or the creaminess could be equally a variable if a high starch rice is used such as sushi rice. I'm sticking with a roux of butter and flour for my take on it, and will puree it with my handy stick blender - oft referred to as a "Boat motor". I wonder... Do they motorboat in Brest?

Ingredients:

15 ounce can Diced Tomatoes

1 bunch Scallions (see note*)

2 Carrots, fine diced

2 Celery stalks, fine diced

1 large Shallot, fine diced

3 cloves Garlic, minced

1/4 C Parsley, cleaned and chopped

1 Qt. seafood stock

8-10 Oz. Lump Crab or King Crab meat

1 cup white wine

1 Pt. Cream, light

1/2 cup cooking Sherry

1 tsp. Thyme, dried

8 Tbsp. Butter, divided

4 Tbsp. AP flour

Salt and pepper to taste

* Chop the Scallions in half, where the green tops become hollow, then slice them 1/8 inch pieces down to the root. Chop the tops on a bias and set aside to garnish.

Method:

Place half the butter, garlic, Thyme and diced vegetables in a heavy bottomed soup pot over medium high heat. Sweat down vegetables being careful not to burn. Add parsley and white wine, bring to a boil. Add tomatoes, 1 Qt. Stock, simmer for 30 minutes and puree with immersion blender. While soup is simmering, place remaining butter in a small pan over medium heat. Add flour and cook until it just starts to brown and gets a nutty smell. Add roux to soup pot after pureeing. Stir in Sherry and cream and reduce heat to low. Add crabmeat and adjust salt and pepper.

Smooth creamy bisque with crab meat.

I served the bisque up in a handled crock, with some slice French Baguette on the side. I paired with a blended white wine from 90+ called French Fusion. The first slurp: My olfactory is wakened by the smell of the Sherry and Thyme, their distinct nuttiness and citrus. The hot liquid cream and balance of acid from the tomato is a pleasing juxtaposition, and the sweetness emanating from the stock and crabmeat is what keeps me longing for the next bite. I dip my bread, being sure to save a little to clean my bowl. I have found a happiness worth paying a bit extra for. After all, I didn't need to travel to France - so there's a savings. Oh, and I made it at home so there's that too.

I hope you make and enjoy, or are inspired to try another version of Bisque. You'll see it's worth it, as they do from Penas to Brest.