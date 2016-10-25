The Backwards Stroll : How Walking Backwards Isn't Good Exercise

I have observed, casually and actively, the extreme stories unvetted and rhetorically posted on a myriad of media. They come from the left, they come from the right. I have witnessed satire about our election process and the candidates. I have seen straight talk and discourse... what I see now doesn't surprise me. I see candidate supporters walking back endorsements for one of the most irresponsible candidates that may have ever run for POTUS.

Rep. Joe Heck, (R) Nevada, whose seat is up for election, can't walk back his endorsement of Donald Trump fast enough. In the name of the GOP party, Joe has on tape committed support to the flailing candidacy and is now showing regret. It is a regret that can't be undone, similar to the goring one receives running the bulls at Pamplona. "But for the memories" one might say. No go, Joe. Also to your fellow constituents, who will bear similar scars. A goring is a goring, even if you don't see it coming.

Mmmmm, okay. So you do support Mr. Trump Watch on YouTube

And here's what President Obama has on that:

“I understand Joe Heck now wishes he never said [nice] things about Donald Trump,” Obama said at a weekend campaign event in Las Vegas, Nevada, referring to the Republican congressman who’s running for Senate. “But they’re on tape. They’re on the record. And now that Trump’s poll numbers are cratering, suddenly he says, well, no, I’m not supporting him. Too late. You don’t get credit for that.”

In this blurb from http://americanbridgepac.org/candidate/joe-heck/, Joe starts the backward walk through the proverbial streets of Pamplona with a flounder attatched to his waist (waste? could be).

Congressman Joe Heck Must Answer For Trump’s Threats to Democracy 10/20/2016

After spending the better part of the week lying about widespread voter fraud, encouraging violence to suppress voter turnout, fearmongering through conspiracy theories and indicating to his supporters that it’s okay to incite violence at polling sites if necessary, Donald Trump continued to threaten the legitimacy of our elections and the stability of our democracy last night when he disgracefully refused to commit to accepting the outcome of the election.

Congressman Joe Heck has no choice but to respond to and condemn Trump’s threats.

Insulting is not discourse. Watch on YouTube

Joe Heck, like many, will burn the rubber off their back heel. This will not turn back time. The lack of vetting for the democratic process of electing a president has been wasted by Joe Heck and his GOP ilk. I recall a time when the process wasn't so vacuus of forethought. If they had spent half the time vetting Trump and the other 11 Republican candidates, as they have done in commissions accusing Hillary Clinton for Benghazi, et. al., they wouldn't be in this predicament... but they (and we) can't go back. We can only move forward. The Republican party should be grovelling for forgiveness - not gaslighting for support.

Obvious big names, House Speaker Paul Ryan or Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., to name two, are at odds with Trump and might anger his supporters. Trump wouldn't have helped Heck much with the voters he needs the most even if he hadn't yanked his endorsement.

In a lucky 13 days from today, the truth will be told about who will be the incumbent POTUS. America will show it hasn't lost it's greatness as suggested by Mr. Trump. Americans will not walk back their votes. I will witness the waning tide of Pro-Trump articles and apocryphal claims of voter fraud and machine tampering. I will observe the vociferate of right wingers who participated in expanding the gaslit miasma, taciturn in equal proportion to the mouthful of crow they will be eating - or maybe I won't. There is no certainty like delusional certainty - and everything is good with enough ketchup, right?

The backwards stroll has come too late for the GOP. The sum of the back pedal is the intimation of smelling one's own vapors. For the rest of us, It is time to start looking past the presidential election and carry forward to how we structure our 115th Congress. Get educated on what your representatives stand for. What do they believe in? Contact them, interview them. It is clear that a whole party of Republicans should have interviewed their presidential choice. Rebuke doesn't fix what they have set in motion, our votes do.

Get out there and Vote !!!!