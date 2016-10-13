Bach Rocks - Fix Your Politico-Weary Head Here

ThePianoGuys via Youtube Watch on YouTube

ThePianoGuys have fun turning an iconic celebration of one Cello from J.S. Bach's Preludio, Cello Suite No.1 - and add 7 more Cellos, a bass drum and a bow cam. Fun to see, beautiful to hear.

Next: Luka Šulić and Stjepan Hauser of 2Cellos give us a triple dose of Bach Double Violin Concerto in D minor :

1st movement Watch on YouTube

Who doesn't love a good movement? Now there's room for 2nds:

2nd movement Watch on YouTube

And for dessert, 3rds.

3rd movement Watch on YouTube

And the Beautiful Hilary Hahn delights our senses with the difficult and complex playing of Partita N°3:

In E minor Watch on YouTube

Although, I prefer Josef Suk's version recorded in 1970. He plays an incredibly dexterous triple at 2:43 in the recording that makes the hair (if you have any) on your neck stand up.

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita no. 3 E major for violin solo.

Josef Suk ( 1929-2011 ) violin.

Preludio

Loure 3:54

Gavotte en rondeau 8:36

Menuett 11:51

Bourre 14:50

Gigue 16:09

Josef Suk-Violin. (8.8. 1929 Prague-7.7. 2011 Prague ) the legendary Czech violinist - also violist, chamber musician and conductor. He is the both the grandson of the composer of the same name and the great-grandson of Antonin Dvorak. In his home country he carries the title of National Artist. The violinist's extraordinary talent was spotted early by Jaroslav Kocian who tutored him until his death in 1950. Suk first appeared on concert platforms at the age of eleven. His Prague debut in 1954 rapidly led to an international career. Before long he was recognized as the heir to the best tradition of the Czech violin school and his 1959 tour with the Czech Philharmonic covered three continents and was one of the greatest expressions of Czech music the world had until then ever heard.In addition to a dazzling career as a soloist, esteemed for his refined tone, deep sense of lyricism (expressed unforgettably for example in his peerless Martinu interpretations) and commitment to the music he plays, he has also shown an extraordinary affinity for chamber music. He was for some years the first violin of the Prague Quartet, and founder of the Suk Trio. This affinity has yielded extraordinary fruits, especially through his partnerships with pianist Jan Panenka and the harpsichordist Zuzana Ruzickova - and from 1973 he was a frequent additional player with the Smetana Quartet, playing second viola. Suk plays on rare instruments built by Antonio Stradivari (1729), Giuseppe Guarneri "del Gesu" (1744) and Giovanni Battista Guadagnini (1758). Josef Suk has had a long and distinguished career in the recording studio, winning the Grand Prix du Disqueno less then six times as well as the Wiener Floetenuhr Prize and the Edison Prize. Watch on YouTube

And we have Josef Suk, we must have a tribute to Yehudi Menuhin, who would have been 100 years old on the 22nd, April, 2016. Rest In Peace Yehudi, and thank you for this presentation of "Adagio" from Violin Concerto in E Major BWV 1042

Yehudi Menuhin "100th Birthday Memory" (*22.4.1916) J.S.Bach

"Adagio" from Violin Concerto in E Major BWV 1042

by Johann Sebastian Bach

Yehudi Menuhin, violin

Bath Festival Orchestra Watch on YouTube

OH, did I forget Bach liked to rock out of the organ (tee hee) too. He had a Big Fugue, but we won't whip that out right now, instead let's look at his (the water was cold) "Little Fugue" version:

Bach, "Little" Fugue in G minor, BWV 578, performed on organ by Stephen Malinowski, with an animated graphical score. Watch on YouTube

I can imagine the earworms Bach had, driving him to write and create music. I bet he appealed to deplorables too, since he was into minors - well, G Minors anyway.

G Minor Bach Watch on YouTube

And Harpsichord, the original heavy metal instrument - Bach head banged, I'm certain of it.

I. ALLEGRO Trevor Pinnock The English Concert Watch on YouTube

And this guy (from France) with his carefully disheveled hair, deceptively disguised as bed head (yeah, not what you think it means fellas) plays another Harpsichord favorite penned by Bach. Get plucky with Jean Rondeau.