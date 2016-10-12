Mitch McConnell, Where You At? | Huffington Post

Mitch McConnell, Where You At?

WASHINGTON ― With one month to go until the elections, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has no thoughts on his party’s presidential nominee, Donald Trump, whom he endorsed months ago.

“If you’re interested in the presidential election, you might as well get up and leave, because I don’t have any observations to make on that,” McConnell said Monday during remarks at the Danville-Boyle County Chamber of Commerce.