Man killed in East Hartford plane crash on Tuesday - WFSB 3 Connecticut

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

A man was killed in a plane crash that happened near Pratt & Whitney in East Hartford on Tuesday afternoon.

The Piper PA 34 twin-engine plane crashed on Main Street in East Hartford at around 3:30 p.m., according to the deputy police chief. Main Street was shut down between Brown Street and Ensign Street. Drivers were being asked to avoid the area.

Police said Main Street will be closed between Willow Street Extension and Ensign Street until further notice.

There were two men on board the plane when it crashed, according to police. One occupant was taken to St. Francis Hospital. The other person was reported to be unaccounted for on Tuesday afternoon, however police said that person has died.

Two people were in a nearby car when the plane crashed on Main Street, police said. Authorities said the car occupants were traumatized from the crash and were taken to the hospital. The car they were in was never hit by the plane.

Officials said the plane originated from a local flight school. The Federal Aviation Administration said the aircraft was on final approach to a runway at Brainard Airport.

On Tuesday evening, police said the surviving occupant of the plane is expected to survive. He is awake and speaking with investigators.

"As far as the occupants of the plane, he is expected to survive. He is cooperating with investigators he's actually speaking with detectives as part of this investigation as ongoing," said East Hartford Police Lt. Josh Litwin.

The NTSB and the FAA will have a joined investigation. The FBI was also at the scene on Tuesday.