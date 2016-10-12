Man killed in East Hartford plane crash on Tuesday - WFSB 3 Connecticut

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -
A man was killed in a plane crash that happened near Pratt & Whitney in East Hartford on Tuesday afternoon.
The Piper PA 34 twin-engine plane crashed on Main Street in East Hartford at around 3:30 p.m., according to the deputy police chief. Main Street was shut down between Brown Street and Ensign Street. Drivers were being asked to avoid the area.
Police said Main Street will be closed between Willow Street Extension and Ensign Street until further notice.
There were two men on board the plane when it crashed, according to police. One occupant was taken to St. Francis Hospital. The other person was reported to be unaccounted for on Tuesday afternoon, however police said that person has died.
Two people were in a nearby car when the plane crashed on Main Street, police said. Authorities said the car occupants were traumatized from the crash and were taken to the hospital. The car they were in was never hit by the plane.
Officials said the plane originated from a local flight school. The Federal Aviation Administration said the aircraft was on final approach to a runway at Brainard Airport.
On Tuesday evening, police said the surviving occupant of the plane is expected to survive. He is awake and speaking with investigators.
"As far as the occupants of the plane, he is expected to survive. He is cooperating with investigators he's actually speaking with detectives as part of this investigation as ongoing," said East Hartford Police Lt. Josh Litwin.
The NTSB and the FAA will have a joined investigation. The FBI was also at the scene on Tuesday.
Update from the NY Times:
http://www.nytimes.com/2016/10/12/us/fbi-investigating-if-fatal-plane-crash-in-east-hartford-was-intentional.html
The F.B.I. is investigating whether the crash of a small plane in East Hartford, Conn., that killed a passenger on Tuesday was intentional, according to four federal law enforcement officials.
The pilot, who survived the crash, told investigators that it was not an accident. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because the investigation was continuing.
Officials identified the passenger as Feras M. Freitekh, 28. Public records show he had lived in Orland Hills, Ill., about 35 miles southwest of Chicago. Federal Aviation Administration records show he was issued a private pilot certificate on May 29, 2015, and was certified to fly a single-engine plane.
The F.A.A. said the Piper PA 34 crashed around 3:40 p.m. on Main Street as it was on a final approach to Hartford-Brainard Airport in Hartford. Mayor Marcia Leclerc of East Hartford said the plane took off from a flight school at the airport.