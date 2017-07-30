Newsvine

Food Fanatics Have A Place To Land

By T. Fargo
Sun Jul 30, 2017 5:35 AM
Article Photo

Screenshot of the new Food Fanatics site @ minds.com

Source

  Good day fellow Food Fanatics.  Join me in the group discussion of all things food at Minds.com.  I look forward to sharing great articles and content there.

https://www.minds.com/groups/profile/738367418308501504/activity

