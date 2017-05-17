Obama Willing to Serve as Temp President While Trump Receives Psychiatric Evaluation - The New Yorker

WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—Amid concerns about Donald Trump’s fitness to be President, former President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that he was willing to serve as “temp President” while Trump undergoes psychiatric evaluation.

“It would just be a temp thing,” Obama told reporters. “As soon as psychiatrists determine that Donald Trump is mentally stable and fit to serve as the most powerful officeholder in the world, I’d step aside.”

Obama said that he was a “logical choice” to serve as temp President because of his eight years in the White House. “For starters, I know how the light switches work,” he said.

Obama said that, once installed as temp President, he would look after the day-to-day running of the White House: “You know—vetoing bills, naming Supreme Court Justices, that kind of thing.”

Asked how he envisioned his working relationship with Vice-President Mike Pence, Obama said, “I think Mike has been working so darn hard, he really deserves a vacation. Joe Biden has said he’ll fill in for a while.”