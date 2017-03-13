T's Low Carb Meatloaf - Recipe Details

T's Low Carb Meatloaf
Beef, Pork and Veal with classic ingredients, omitting breadcrumbs and tomato sauce
Ingredients
- 850 g ground beef
- 230 g ground veal
- 260 g ground pork
- 3 servings lea and perrins
- 6 servings kosher salt
- 50 g green onion
- 2 large egg
- 60 g parmesan
- 8 g paprika
- 4 g garlic powder
- 1 g black pepper
- 1/4 serving parsley
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Place meats in a stand mixer with paddle attachment or large bowl. Add Worcestershire, Salt, finely chopped green onions, eggs, cheese, spices and parsley. Blend until very sticky and pat down into ungreased non-stick loaf pan (or pans if dividing evenly). Bake for 60 to 75 minutes, or internal temp is 160°F. Makes 8 hearty servings.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1 serving
Amount Per Serving
Calories from Fat 303 Calories 457
% Daily Values*
Total Fat 33.62g 52%
Saturated Fat 13.221g 66%
Polyunsaturated Fat 1.662g
Monounsaturated Fat 14.231g
Cholesterol 182mg 61%
Sodium 632mg 26%
Potassium 545mg
Total Carbohydrate 2.36g 1%
Dietary Fiber 0.7g 3%
Sugars 0.94g
Protein 34.17g
Vitamin A 109% Vitamin C 30%
Calcium 98% Iron 152%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.