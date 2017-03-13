T's Low Carb Meatloaf - Recipe Details

T's Low Carb Meatloaf

Beef, Pork and Veal with classic ingredients, omitting breadcrumbs and tomato sauce

Ingredients

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Place meats in a stand mixer with paddle attachment or large bowl. Add Worcestershire, Salt, finely chopped green onions, eggs, cheese, spices and parsley. Blend until very sticky and pat down into ungreased non-stick loaf pan (or pans if dividing evenly). Bake for 60 to 75 minutes, or internal temp is 160°F. Makes 8 hearty servings.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 serving

Amount Per Serving

Calories from Fat 303 Calories 457

% Daily Values*

Total Fat 33.62g 52%

Saturated Fat 13.221g 66%

Polyunsaturated Fat 1.662g

Monounsaturated Fat 14.231g

Cholesterol 182mg 61%

Sodium 632mg 26%

Potassium 545mg

Total Carbohydrate 2.36g 1%

Dietary Fiber 0.7g 3%

Sugars 0.94g

Protein 34.17g

Vitamin A 109% Vitamin C 30%

Calcium 98% Iron 152%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.